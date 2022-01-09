Thirty FGC Birni Yauri Students regain freedom after six months in captivity

Thirty students and one teacher from the Federal Government College Birnin Yauri who were kidnapped by suspected bandits in June 2021 have been released.

This was revealed by the Kebbi state government in a statement signed by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Yahaya Sarki, and made available to journalists.

According to Mr. Sarki, Following their release, 30 students from Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, and one teacher arrived in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital, on Saturday 8th January 2022.

He stated that the victims who have been released will be subjected to medical screening and support while being reunited with their families.

Thirty students from the school who were kidnapped in June 2021 were released by their kidnappers in October 2021 and brought to Birnin Kebbi to be reunited with their families.

He said this is in addition to some of the victims that were earlier released to their parents by the abductors.

Mr. Sarki stated that the state government of Kebbi appreciates the efforts of all security agencies and all those who assisted in the victims’ release.

He said the people and government of Kebbi state also congratulate President, Muhammadu Buhari on his success.