There have been outrage in Nigeria following the murder Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old 100-level Life Sciences student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) who died three days later after being raped and beaten to a critical condition inside a church auditorium in Benin.

Reacting to the incident in a tweet, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye, said, “All I can do at this time is to pray for the family of Omozuwa and do everything possible working with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book. I and members of my family condemn this act strongly and urge everyone to stay calm as we are already looking into the matter and cooperating with the police to establish the facts of the shocking incident.”

Another pastor, Johnson Suleman, who is the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, has also reacted to the incident saying the death of Vera won’t be swept under the carpet.

“I just spoke with the governor..the death of vera uwaila wont be swept under the carpet..if someone could have the nerve to come kill a girl inside the church,then there would be consequences..if there are mad men,there are psychiatric doctors..

“I strongly condemn the gruesome killing of Vera Uwaila .a 100 level microbiology student of our great UNIBEN..dastardly as it ,we are yet to hear of any arrest..may God give her parents fortitude to bear the loss..justice must be served..she was just 22yrs old,” his tweet said.

Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has ordered the police to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to Miss Vera’s death.