Tension in Gashua town over Killing of a Driver

Gashua town, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State today woke up with a tension of protest by some aggrieved youths over alleged shooting of a driver at a filling station yesterday evening.

The mob currently blocked Filin Tanda street and set tires ablaze while chanting some slogans seeking investigation into the matter.

A resident of the a resident who spoke with Tvc News on the condition of anonymity says yesterday evening some men seen on military uniform came to a filling station on motorcycles with their heads covered and asked everyone to be calm, a scared driver attempted to escape and was shot dead, this triggered the protest”.

The police authority and Government is yet to comment on the unfortunate incident.

