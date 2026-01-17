The late Senator Godiya Akwashiki was buried on Saturday at his private residence in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, amid an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes. The former lawmaker, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), pa...

The late Senator Godiya Akwashiki was buried on Saturday at his private residence in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, amid an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes.

The former lawmaker, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), passed away on December 31, 2025, while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in India.

Family members, political associates, religious leaders, and well-wishers gathered to pay their final respects to the deceased senator, whose death has continued to attract widespread mourning across the state and beyond.

Until his demise, Akwashiki served as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force, a position through which he played a key role in legislative oversight of the nation’s air security sector.

The burial mass was held at St. Williams Cathedral, Lafia, and was presided over by the Archbishop of Jos, Most Reverend Dr. Mathew Ishaya Audu.

In his sermon, Archbishop Audu described the senator’s passing as a reminder of the transient nature of life, urging leaders and citizens alike to live exemplary lives that would be remembered positively.

He noted that Akwashiki’s death was a major loss not only to the Christian community but also to Nasarawa State and Nigeria as a whole.

Delivering a homily, the Vicar General of the Lafia Diocese, Very Reverend Father Mathew Ofoku, praised the late senator for living a life of service and dedication.

According to him, Akwashiki made significant contributions to the growth of Christianity, the empowerment of his constituents, and the overall development of Nasarawa State.

He added that the late lawmaker would be remembered for his numerous humanitarian gestures, particularly his support to the church and programmes that improved the lives of ordinary people.

Rev. Ofoku urged Christians to live in the fear of God, remain mindful of their final day, and strive to lead righteous lives worthy of emulation.

He also called on the faithful to continue praying for peace, stability, and security in Nigeria, especially in the face of the nation’s numerous challenges.

Among the prominent personalities who attended the funeral were Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro, and several serving senators.

Governors Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State were also present to honour the late legislator.

