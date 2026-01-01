The lawmaker representing Nasarawa North senatorial district on the platform of the Social Democratic Party has died at the age of 52, following a protracted illness. TVC News National Assembly correspondent Tijesu Adeoye confirmed this development on Thursday. Reports suggest that Senator Akwashiki...

The lawmaker representing Nasarawa North senatorial district on the platform of the Social Democratic Party has died at the age of 52, following a protracted illness.

TVC News National Assembly correspondent Tijesu Adeoye confirmed this development on Thursday.

Reports suggest that Senator Akwashiki died in an Indian hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025.

The death of the senator was a big blow and left a big vacuum, given his commitment to the development of the senatorial zone and empowerment programmes.

TVC News learnt that Akwashiki was born on Aug.3, 1973, in Angba Iggah, Nassarawa Eggon, Nasarawa State.