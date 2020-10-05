Nigerian teachers are gathered in Abuja to commemorate the 2020 world teachers day.

World Teachers Day was first held on October 5th, 1994, and the day is now set aside to mark the progress and promotion of the teaching profession.

The Day also commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 International Labour Organisation/UNESCO recommendation concerning the status of teachers.

About 774 teachers are to benefit from the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award as part of the World Teachers Day Celebration.