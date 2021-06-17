Governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal, has urged the Canadian government to join the appeal for the Nigerian National Assembly to pass the electoral act as soon as possible.

Governor Tambuwal made the request while visiting Sokoto with Acting Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria Nicolas Simard and other High Commission officials for a two-day working visit.

The Governor added that they are interested in deepening the country’s democracy, which can only happen if there are free and fair elections, which can only be assured by effective legislation governing electioneering conduct and process.

On the basis of their acts and inactions toward the passing of the modified laws, Tambuwal expressed doubt that the current national assembly will adopt the election act.

He asks that the Canadian government encourage the Nigerian government to do so, as this will assure not just a stable democracy, but also a stronger democracy and better governance for the great majority of Nigerians.

Acting Canadian High Commissioner Nicolas Simard says they’re here Sokoto to work with the state administration on education, health, and other areas of development that would help the country’s economy and fight poverty.

The Canadian government is also concerned about issues such as girl child education, mother motility health, gender-based violence VVF, and increased instability in the North West.