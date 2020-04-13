The Sokoto state special taskforce has expressed concern over the multiple entry points into Nigeria from Niger Republic, which now has more than five hundred confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state government therefore urged the federal government to deploy more personnel at the borders to check the spread of the virus into Nigeria.

Although there is still freedom of movement in Sokoto, as no case of COVID-19 has been discovered yet, the state is restricting movements into the state.

The government also said it will liase with the relevant security agencies to beef up security at the borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic in order to guard against the spread of the virus to the border communities.

The official border posts are shut due to the ongoing border drill operation with security agencies in control of movement into and outside the country, but there are other multiple entry points into Nigeria from Niger Republic where movement is still free.

As at Monday, there are more than five hundred confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niger with twelve deaths recorded.

Seven of Sokoto state’s local government areas are bordering the West African Country, which provide more than seven hundred illegal routes into Nigeria from Niger exist along Illela border alone.

The state government also said health workers will be deployed to these areas.

Religious and traditional leaders have been sensitize about the deadly virus and massive sensitization of the populace is ongoing in the local media in the state.