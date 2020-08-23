An effective synergy among the three arms of government including representatives of the legal profession would be a useful approach to confront the urgently required reform in Nigeria’s administration of justice system, and such collaboration is in the works.

Those were the words of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the virtual edition of the Wole Olanipekun & Co (WOC) Justice Summit on saturday.

The summit themed “Developing an Institutional Concept of Justice in Nigeria” featured prominent speakers including, the convener, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN; Prof. Fidelis Oditah, among others.

According to the Vice President, “I think it is important for us to sit together – the leadership of the profession, the executive, the judiciary and the legislature, to take a second look at some of these issues.”

Prof. Osinbajo said the collaboration to get the reform going should also include states saying the system ran in nigeria is many-sided and can’t be done by one segment or arm of government