Suspected soldiers from Cameroon kill 11 in Taraba

At least 11 residents of Takum local government in Taraba state have reportedly been killed by suspected soldiers from the Republic of Cameroon.

A traditional ruler was one of the victims of the attack that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at Manga village.

Takum LGA is located on the border of Taraba State and the Republic of Cameroon.

Joseph Manga, the brother of the slain traditional ruler and the Senior Special Assistant to the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, confirmed the incident to TVC News via a telephone interview.

He said the soldiers attacked a border community in Cameroon Republic before crossing into Nigeria to wreak havoc.

Other residents of the community are said to be missing, having fled to other areas for safety.

The council chairman, Shiban Tikari, stated that only five bodies had been recovered when he arrived at the scene in the early hours of yesterday after receiving the distress call.