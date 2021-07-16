Suspected kidnappers have killed Maj Gen Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army while traveling along Abuja-Lokoja Road.

The army stated that the incident occurred on Thursday when the senior officer’s vehicle was attacked by the gunmen.

A source said the incident occurred on Thursday night in the Abaji area, adding that the assailants also believably kidnapped his wife.

It was learnt that he was on his way from Okene with his wife when they were attacked.

The gunmen opened fire on his vehicle and took away the wife to an unknown destination.

The Army’s Spokesman, Brig Onyema Nwachukwu, said, “With a heavy heart, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army regret to announce the passing on of Maj Gen Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army.

“The sad incident occurred when the senior officer’s vehicle was attacked by gunmen while transiting along Lokoja – Abuja road yesterday 15 July.

“A delegation from the Army Headquarters led by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) Maj Gen Anthony Omozoje has visited the widow and other members of the bereaved family.

“Members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) led by the Deputy National President, Mrs. Stella Omozoje have also visited the family to condole with them.

“The remains of the deceased senior officer will be accorded a befitting burial at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery on Friday.”