A petrol station owner, Alhaja Sheifat Adisa, alongside two cousins were killed on Saturday when suspected kidnappers stormed the Subawah Oil Filling Station, along Idere Road in Igboora, Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

Hoodlums also kidnapped a medical doctor at his residence in Tapa, also in Ibarapa a few hours later.

The mother of the two nine-year-old cousins killed during the attack on the filling station also sustained gunshot injury.

The Oyo State Police Command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Gbenga Fadeyi confirmed the story, adding that some arrests had been made in connection with the incident

“The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, have been drawn to the two incidents that happened at Idere in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area where a business woman and two nine-year-old cousins were killed by unknown gunmen.

Advertisement

The CP wishes to state that in the incident of murder at Idere where three persons were killed, some suspects have been arrested through collaborative efforts of the Police and other local security and that investigation has commenced and the outcome will be made public in due time.”, he said

SP Fadeyi added, “furthermore, intensive manhunt is still ongoing around the area to arrest other fleeing suspects and at the same time massive deployment emplaced to restore confidence to the community in particular and the whole Ibarapa axis in general.”

On the abduction of a medical doctor identified as Dr. Akindele in Tapa, Ibarapa North Local Government area of Oyo State on January 2, the statement read, “the abduction of Dr. Akindele in his hospital, though not officially reported to the Divisional Police headquarters in Ayete as stated by the Divisional Police Officer, was an issue of concern.

“Nonetheless, he reiterates his commitment to rejig the security architecture of the area.

Concerted efforts have been put in place to protect lives and property in Ibarapa axis in particular and the whole Oyo State in general.”