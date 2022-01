Five persons have been killed by suspected herdsmen at Arimogija community in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The killing is coming four days after the herdsmen attacked Omolege village, in the same Ose LGA, killing three people and burning several houses.

Eyewitnesses say those killed in the Monday attack were youths in the community.

Spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident