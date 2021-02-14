Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed three farmers at Ijugbere axis of Owo local government area of Ondo

The herders killed the farmers in the forest on Saturday.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Agriculture, Akin Olotu confirmed the killing via a text message.

He described the killing of the farmers as unfortunate, saying, “Those blaming Governor Akeredolu for saying the illegal occupants should vacate the forest should bury their heads in shame”

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Tee- Leo Ikoro has not confirmed the killing .