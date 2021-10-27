Suspected bandits kill seven, cart away over two thousand livestock in Zamfara community

Suspected armed bandits have killed seven persons and rustled over two thousand livestock in Zamfara state.

The gunmen also burgled shops, carted away food stuff and other valuables belonging to the locals

The Community affected is Yanbuki village in Zurmi local government area of the state

TVC NEWS gathered that the gunmen stormed the village in their numbers Tuesday night and opened fire on the locals, causing many to receive varying degrees of injury.

Hundreds of cows and over a thousand, five hundred sheep, among other animals, were rustled.

Communities in Zurmi local government have suffered attacks by gunmen in recent times

This is the second time since the shutdown of telecommunication services and the ongoing onslaught against bandits that gunmen are invading Yanbuki Village.

Attempts to contact the Zamfara police command for comment were unsuccessful since the command’s spokeswoman, Shehu Mohammed, was not responding to phone calls.