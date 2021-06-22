A suspected bandit has been killed and four AK-47 magazines and a mobile phone recovered in Kaduna state.

The state police command says this happened as the bandit and his team attempted to kidnap an Indian expatriate in the state.

The command’s spokesperson Muhammad Jalige says the Indian was ambushed by the bandits while on his way to plan a farm phase in the Igabi local government area of the state.

He added that the bandits who were desperate to kidnap the foreigner, shot sporadically at the police operatives but were repelled.

The Kaduna police spokesperson says after an extended period of fire exchange, several of the bandits escaped into the forest with bullet wounds.

A joint team of the Police and Military personnel while searching the area on Tuesday, recovered the lifeless body of one of the suspected bandits, four (4) AK-47 magazines fully loaded with one hundred and twenty rounds of live ammunitions and a mobile phone.

Forensic analysis is being carried out by the police on the phone, with the view of getting more details of the gang and their activities for a possible dislodgement of their Camps.