Supreme Court Reserves Judgment in case between States, FG

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the suit filed against the Federal Government by the 36 State Governments over the funding of superior courts created by Section 6 of the Constitution.

The States, in the suit marked: SC/655/2020, want the apex court to hold among others, that it is the responsibility of the Federal Government to bear both the recurrent and capital expenditures.

They also want the court to void the Executive Order 10 issued by President Muammadu Buhari in 2020 on the funding of the Judiciary, particularly at the state level.

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad, after listening to arguments from lawyers to parties, said they would be informed when the judgment was ready.

Beside lawyers to parties, the Supreme Court also took presentations from five amici curiae, who were invited by the court to assist with their legal opinions in the issues in contention
.
They are Adegboyega Awomola (SAN); former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN); Sebastine Hon (SAN); Mahmud Magaji (SAN) and Musibau Adetunbi (SAN).
An amicus curiae is someone who assists the court by furnishing information or advice regarding questions of law or fact.

