Sultan, Alaafin urge Nigerians to avoid religious, ethnic differences and embrace unity

The Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar have called on Nigerians to avoid every form of religious and ethnic differences and embrace unity.

The Traditional and religious leaders made the call while speaking at the commissioning of an Islamic centre held recently in Iseyin, Oyo state.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi in his address advised Nigerians to emulate the Yoruba inter-religious harmony which they are known for.

According to him, the Yorubas are the first to internalise religion, we practice secularism allowing other religious denominations to practice without any hinderance.

The Yoruba traditional leader also commiserated with the Sultan on the recent killings of citizens in the state, describing the him as a leader who always stands for his people.

The Sultan in his own remark noted that for Nigeria to scale through its recent challenges, justice must upheld in every institutions and levels.

He noted that as Nigerians we must learn to come together and work for the unity of the country