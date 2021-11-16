Breaking News

Sultan, Alaafin urge Nigerians to avoid religious, ethnic differences and embrace unity

Sultan, Alaafin urge Nigerians to avoid religious, ethnic differences and embrace unity Sultan, Alaafin urge Nigerians to avoid religious, ethnic differences and embrace unity

The Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar have called on Nigerians to avoid every form of religious and ethnic differences and embrace unity.

The Traditional and religious leaders made the call while speaking at the commissioning of an Islamic centre held recently in Iseyin, Oyo state.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi in his address advised Nigerians to emulate the Yoruba inter-religious harmony which they are known for.

According to him, the Yorubas are the first to internalise religion, we practice secularism allowing other religious denominations to practice without any hinderance.

The Yoruba traditional leader also commiserated with the Sultan on the recent killings of citizens in the state, describing the him as a leader who always stands for his people.

The Sultan in his own remark noted that for Nigeria to scale through its recent challenges, justice must upheld in every institutions and levels.

He noted that as Nigerians we must learn to come together and work for the unity of the country

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

DPR investigates oil marketers, monitors compliance with fuel price

TVCN
Jun 13, 2020

The Department of Petroleum Resources, Abuja Zonal Operations has embarked on inspection of some fuel…

Coaches lalk tough ahead Optima Energy NLO Super 8 Final

Coaches talk tough ahead Optima Energy NLO Super 8 Final

TVCN
Oct 22, 2021

Coach of high flying Campus FC, Olumide Arobadi has said that he expects a difficult cup final game…

Katsina community rehabilitates 350 school dropouts

TVCN
Jul 1, 2017

More than three hundred and fifty Primary and Secondary school drop outs have been reintegrated into…

Birmingham stabbings- 1 dead, 7 injured as police hunt for suspect

TVCN
Sep 6, 2020

Police are hunting a single suspect after a series of stabbings in Birmingham city centre early on Sunday.…

TVC News Special Reports