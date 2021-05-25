The security challenges in the Southeast seem to be getting worse by the day with the report of a suicide bomber exploding into pieces, having been disallowed to gain entry into a nearby school in Ebonyi State.

The incident happened in Afikpo town, Afikpo local government area of Ebonyi state.

A source in the area said the incident happened around 12noon.

The eyewitness said “He made an attempt at enter Amaizu/ Amangballa Primary School but was turned back by the school security since he couldn’t justify his reason for visiting.

He immediately started running inside a nearby bush before a big bang was heard,” the source said.

The source also said residents scampered for safety when the bomb exploded but reconvened at the scene of the incident few minutes after only to discover the suspected suicide bomber laying dead in the pool of his own blood.

The resident who noted that the incident happened close to the Eke Market Afikpo which is said to be the biggest market in the area added that there is tension and panic in the community.

It was gathered that the upper part of the suspected suicide bomber’s body was completely destroyed from the impact of the bomb.

Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Okoro confirmed the incident but noted that he was yet to get details of what happened.