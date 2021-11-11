Sudan army chief names new governing Sovereign Council

Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has issued a decree establishing a new governing Sovereign Council, following a coup last month that overthrew the country’s transitional government.

The formation of the new sovereign council comes after dissolving the joint civilian-military Council.

According to state television, al-Burhan will keep his position as head of the council, while Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces leader known as Hemeti, will keep his position as deputy.

The development came more than two weeks after the army, along with the civilian cabinet led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, dissolved the body in a power grab that was swiftly condemned by the international community.

The council was established in 2019 as part of a power-sharing agreement between army and civilians to oversee Sudan’s democratic transition following the removal of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir two years ago in the aftermath of a popular uprising.

The council served as Sudan’s collective head of state, alongside Hamdok’s government, which ran the country’s day-to-day affairs. Burhan and Dagalo’s previous ruling council had planned to hand over power to a civilian in the coming months.

The new council includes army commanders, former rebel leaders and new civilian members.

A representative for the eastern Sudan region will join the council later after more political consultations, the state TV said.