Breaking News

Sudan army chief names new governing Sovereign Council

Sudan army chief names new governing Sovereign Council Sudan's army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has issued a decree establishing a new governing Sovereign Council, following a coup last month that overthrew the country’s transitional government.

The formation of the new sovereign council comes after dissolving the joint civilian-military Council.

According to state television, al-Burhan will keep his position as head of the council, while Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces leader known as Hemeti, will keep his position as deputy.

The development came more than two weeks after the army, along with the civilian cabinet led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, dissolved the body in a power grab that was swiftly condemned by the international community.

The council was established in 2019 as part of a power-sharing agreement between army and civilians to oversee Sudan’s democratic transition following the removal of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir two years ago in the aftermath of a popular uprising.

The council served as Sudan’s collective head of state, alongside Hamdok’s government, which ran the country’s day-to-day affairs. Burhan and Dagalo’s previous ruling council had planned to hand over power to a civilian in the coming months.

The new council includes army commanders, former rebel leaders and new civilian members.
A representative for the eastern Sudan region will join the council later after more political consultations, the state TV said.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

iheanacho-Liecester-ManCity-TVC

Palace to rival West Ham for Iheanacho

TVCN
Apr 21, 2021

Crystal Palace are ready to back new boss Frank De Boer with a move for Manchester City striker Kelechi…

Accelerating outbreak sends India’s COVID-19 cases above 5million

TVCN
Sep 16, 2020

India's coronavirus cases surged past five million on Wednesday after the Indian federal Ministry of…

Court adjourns El-Zakzaky’s trial till March 25

TVCN
Jan 22, 2019

The trial of the leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria , Ibrahim Elzakzaky has been adjourned till…

Malabu Oil Deal: Court grants arrest warrant against Dan Etete, Ex-AGF Adoke, 4 others

TVCN
Apr 17, 2019

A federal high Court inAbuja has ordered the arrest of former Minister of Petroleum Dan Etete, (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Tens of thousands flood into Sudan from famine-hit South Sudan

Tens of thousands flood into Sudan from famine-hit South Sudan

28 Feb 2017 12.30 am

More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees…

Continue reading

Sudan military leaders to call for elections within nine months

04 Jun 2019 12.07 pm

Sudan’s military leaders say they…

Continue reading
Sudan military sacks six envoys as condemnation of takeover grows

Sudan military sacks six envoys as condemnation of takeover grows

28 Oct 2021 5.09 pm

Sudan’s ruling military has sacked six…

Continue reading