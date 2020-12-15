A meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities to resolve the lingering industrial action embarked upon by the university teachers has been cancelled.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has announced by spokesman, Charles Akpan, but did not give reasons for the development.

This was the second the second time in two weeks that the scheduled meeting will be postponed by the government.

It was, however, gathered that ASUU was still consulting with its organs on the latest offer by the government.