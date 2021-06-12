The atmosphere in Enugu the south East capital is calm and serene as the streets are as clear as air and people are going about their lawful businesses unhindered.

Major streets of Independence layout, Ogui, New Layout, New Heaven even Abakpa in the capital city are calm without any sign of the NANS planned protest in sight

A visit to the Micheal Okpara Square, depicts the regular Saturday morning exercise as Residents are seen conducting themselves peacefully .

The state chapter of the NANS executive had earlier extended a press conference invitation to TVC News by noon today to make their position known on the planned nationwide protest.

TVC News can confidently affirmed that there are presence of security operatives moving around streets to ensure that peace is maintained.