A leader of Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has appealed to all Igbo in the State to stay away from any form of protest being organized by P Square and/or Omoyele Sowore in the state.

Igbokwe who made the appeal in an interview with TVC News, said he was a witness to the massive destruction of lives and property in Lagos during the #ENDSARS PROTESTS- a genuine protests that was hijacked by hoodlums and undesirable elements to inflict unimaginable pains and tears in the land of limitless opportunities.

According to him, professional protesters are gathering again, he appealed to anyone of Igbo extraction not to be part of the brigandage.

Mr Igbokwe said what was destroyed in Lagos during the so called #ENDSARS PROTESTS will cost more than a trillion naira to rebuild and work is yet to start.

His words: “Igbo do not destroy, they build. Now if join the hoodlums to destroy anything again then you one of them and you are on your own. Please in the name God stay away from any protest in Lagos on 13th February 2021.

Advertisement

“Igbo should not and should never be part of it. Please go about your normal businesses that day and ignore any call to join the protest,” Igbokwe appealed.