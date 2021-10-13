Breaking News

Sports ministry denies sharing of NBBF’s donation, says money is intact

Latest Breaking Sports News In Nigeria Today : Sports ministry did not share NBBF Money, money is intact Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has denied allegations made in a press statement used in a section of the media and in a video clip that its officials shared some monies donated to the Men and Women Basketball Teams ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Ministry wishes to make the following clarifications :
1.The $230,000 Dollars donated to the Basketball teams by the Banks under the Adopt-a-Team programme of the Ministry is intact in the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s (NBBF) official domiciliary account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

2.That only the 12 female Team members of D’Tigress have supplied their foreign account numbers.

The Ministry waited for the account numbers of the Male Team to be supplied so that the processing of payments can be one off as requested by the CBN.

3.The Ministry has requested the CBN to commence the processing of the payment to the Female Basketball Players immediately. The Male will be paid as soon as their account details are supplied.

4. Ministry wishes to state further that all outstanding -Olympics and Paralympics Games allowances and bonuses are being processed and only slowed down by funds availability.
Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance has been fully furnished with details of the outstanding allowances and payments due to the NBBF and the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) and efforts are being made to secure the release.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Adamawa police, residents of Numan LGA disagree over attackers’ identity

TVCN
Sep 23, 2019

 The Adamawa state police command and residents have different views on the identity of the gunmen,…

My Contract with Rangers over – Amakapabo

TVCN
Oct 4, 2016

Coach Imama Amapakabo has revealed his contract with Rangers ended on Sunday after he led the (more…)

IATA urges cargo operators on service delivery

TVCN
Mar 20, 2017

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has advised air cargo stakeholders to accelerate…

FG denies generating “No Fly” list

TVCN
Nov 3, 2020

The Federal Government has denied generating a ‘no-fly’ list of youths and persons who participated…

TVC News Special Reports

Basketball federation considers minimum wage for players in pro clubs

03 Oct 2017 7.31 pm

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF,…

Continue reading

FG begins demolition of illegal structures around Lagos National Stadium

03 Sep 2020 3.08 pm

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports…

Continue reading

NBBF names Michael Brown as D’Tigers coach ahead Olympics in Tokyo

06 Feb 2020 11.26 am

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has appointed…

Continue reading