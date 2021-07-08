Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the signing of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid.

The Ligue 1 club said that the 35-year-old Spanish defender will wear the number 4 shirt. It’s said to be a two-year contract, but no details on the conditions have been revealed.

The footballer expressed his delight at the news. “I use the number 4 a lot out of superstition,” he told ‘PSGTV.’ “I had it from the beginning of my profession, and it has accompanied me throughout my life, continued me, provided good luck, and a lot of triumphs,” he said.

“Now the number 4 is part of me as a person and as a professional. For me, it’s a privilege to be able to wear this number at such a great team, Paris Saint-Germain. So I must be very special to be able to wear my number here in Paris,” Ramos concluded.

Ramos had been a free agent since June 30th, after contract negotiations with Real Madrid failed.

During his time at the Bernabeu, the World Cup champion for Spain won 22 major titles, including five La Liga wins and four Champions League titles. Ramos also scored 101 goals in 671 games for the Spanish giants in all competitions.