South Africa’s Ministry of Health said on Sunday that sale of the AstraZeneca vaccine doses to the African Union has been concluded.

The Ministry said vaccine procured by the country earlier this year was found to have limited efficacy against mild and moderate disease caused by the Covid-19 variant dominant in the country, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“In the past weeks, the department has had to ensure that all member states identified by the AU vaccine acquisition team as recipients of the vaccines are compliant and have obtained all regulatory approvals, permits and licences to roll out the vaccines in their respective countries,” according to health minister Lwazi Mkhize.

He said the full purchase amount for the vaccines was received by the department last Monday.

“The AU and SA teams then ensured that all logistical arrangements are in place for the shipment of the vaccines.”

Mr. Mkhize said the first batch of vaccines that will be delivered will benefit nine member states.

“The balance will be collected this week to be delivered to five other countries.”