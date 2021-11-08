SOSG borrows for development, not frivolities- Tambuwal

Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal has responded to false allegations made by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its protagonists that his administration’s recent approval to borrow N28.7 billion will further entail the state becoming one of the country’s most indebted states.

Nothing could be further from the truth, he claims, as his administration only borrows to fund capital projects due to a lack of funds from federal appropriations and little revenue generated internally (IGR).

The governor stated this at a stakeholders town hall meeting on the implementation of the 2021 budget and public inputs into the making of the 2022 budget held at the International Conference Center, Kasarawa in the state capital.

In statement signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mohammed Bello, said issues discussed during the more than three hours gathering include: demand for the increasing of budget for health, training of doctors, family (spacing) planning, shelter for victims of sexual abuse, support for accreditation of health institutions, implementation of capital projects and payments of salary.

Other matters discussed at the meeting included giving the state board of internal revenue autonomy, improving the Sokoto state Geographic Information System (SOGIS), upgrading the Lugu dam in the Wurno local government area, an undisclosed firm building, operating, and transferring a new onion market to the state government, cattle breeding, and consolidating gains made thus far.

Governor Tambuwal was cited in the statement as adding, ‘Someone, somewhere, sitting in the corner of his chamber, by name Dr Abubakar Alkali.’ He went on to add that Sokoto is heavily indebted, which I believe he is an indigene of this state.

“And, I don’t know where he got his figures. He muddled everything and make it sound as if Sokoto is the worst state that is debt bedeviled,”

In addition, contrary to Alkali’s assertion, a participant at Monday’s stakeholders meeting stated that Sokoto state’s internal debt profile as of June 2021 places it as the country’s 21st most indebted state out of 36.

For this reason, the participant suggested that the state government should avail itself of the opportunities available in the global economic platforms through acquisition of bilateral loans so as to enable it complete many of the laudable legacy projects it has started.

“I know they (APC and its supporters like Dr Alkali) cannot be happy,” noted the Governor, who said: “I know him. He was a CPC member, now an APC member. He is trying so politicize the issue of borrowing for development.

“Even America is borrowing. They are borrowing till today. So, what are you talking about? What is important is that do you really apply the money you borrowed to the development of your people or are you doing as some people are doing-they borrow money from China and neighboring Ghana will borrow less amount of money for a better project; and then, here in Nigeria we borrow higher money for lesser projects.

“We’re not doing that in Sokoto state. We borrow and we implement. It is not everybody that you go to the Assembly and seek for approval, that you actually have a draw down. Some of the approvals that we have are still there. No draw down has been actually done. We are not borrowing for personnel cost. We are not borrowing for recurrent expenditure. We are borrowing for capital expenditure, which allowed and healthy globally,” he added.

He appealed to the APC to tone down its virulent “dosage of partisanship when it comes to issues of security and development. If people are doing well, say it,” he stated, citing the commendation of the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who commended the accomplishments of the state government when he visited recently.

“Are you more APC than him? He came and saw what we were doing and he commended the government of Sokoto state,” the Governor pointed out, emphasizing that: “For goodness sake, those in APC in Sokoto should calm down. Let them be fair and fair minded; and, accept the fact that the government of Sokoto state, by the special grace of God, is doing well.