Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC in Sokoto have joined the nationwide protest against the removal or the Minimum wage negotiation from the Exclusive legislative

The state chairman of the council in Sokoto Aminu Umar says the NLC in Sokoto will resist this move through any means possible

The labour movement took their protest to the state house of Assembly where they were received on behalf of the Speaker, by the leader or the All Progressives Congress APC in the Bala Ambarura assures the labour Union of standing by their interest