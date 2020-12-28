Sokoto state government has upgraded its College of education , Shehu Usman Shagari College of Education to University of education

The state owned college of education named after the former Nigeria President will soon be known as Shehu Usman Shagari University of Education

Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal made the announcement on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebration and 22nd convocation of the College.

According to Governor Tambuwal, the decision to upgrade the institution is premised on the enviable track record it has established in the past years.

The governor noted that the institution is one of the high-ranking teacher training institutions and among the largest producers of teachers in Nigeria.

He commend the past and present leaders of the College for raising the College to its enviable level.

Mr. Tambuwal says in furtherance of its upgrading, approval has been given for the construction of two-storey students hostels, capable of accommodating over 400 students and this is to address the challenges of students accommodation.

The institution since inception till date has graduated over forty eight thousand holders of National Certificate of education NCE and over twelve thousands degree holders through its affiliated undergraduate programmes.