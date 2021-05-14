Sokoto state government through the ministry of Women and Children affairs has intervened and rescued a twelve year old girl caged and starved by her aunty in Sokoto state.

The victim caged in a condemned deep freezer kept in a zinc house neighbours said she has been in that condition for the past eight months.

The police were invited by neighbours when they first noticed the dehumanised condition of the girl and the Nigeria police swiftly responded and rescue the victim.

The Sokoto state commissioner for Women and children Affairs, Kulu Sifawa in company of the state police commissioner Kamaldeen Okunlola and officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons visited the crime scene to get first hand information.

Visiting the victim at the Sokoto state Specialists Hospital where she is been attended to, the commissioner for women and Children affairs says the state government is taking responsibility of treating the victim and ensure she is properly recuperated.

Advertisement

Mrs. Sifawa call for proper investigation into the matter to assist in prosecuting the suspects in order to serve as deterrent to others engage in similar acts.

She says there is no room for assaults and violation of any kind against person in the state as the government is committed to fighting such evil act.