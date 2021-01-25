President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Sokoto state over the unfortunate fire incident at the Sokoto central market.

The delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, described the incident as unfortunate, sad and regrettable.

The president condoled with traders that suffered losses in the fire incident that consume over sixty percent of the market

Responding, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambywal thanked the president for identifying with the government and people of Sokoto state over the unfortunate incident.

He solicited for the support of the federal government especially for the traders that suffered losses in the inferno

Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Patami, Minister for Police Affairs Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, that of Humanitarian and Social Development Sadiyya Umar Faruk and Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko were part of the delegation.