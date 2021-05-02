The widower and children of Salome Acheju Abuh, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader, who was burnt alive in her home by suspected thugs during November 16, 2019, Kogi governorship election, are crying for justice over the death of their wife and mother.

The deceased’s husband, Elder Simeon Abuh, in the company of his four children at a press conference in Abuja last Friday, appealed to the Federal Government, international bodies, and other organisations to treat the family’s “homelessness” as an emergency by facilitating their resettlement and reconstruction of their burnt houses.