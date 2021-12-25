Six persons killed as two cult groups clash in Ondo

No fewer than six persons have been killed in a supremacy battle between two rival cult groups in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo state.

Ten persons were reported to have sustained injuries during the cult clashes in the community.

The clash which started last week was between two rivalry cult groups, Black axe and Eiye fraternity.

To douse the tension and anxiety in the town and to curtail the incessant killings, monarchs and stakeholders in the area have imposed a seven-hour curfew in the town.

The Jegun of Idepe Okitipupa, Oba Micheal Obatuga said the traditional rulers and other stakeholders agreed on the imposition of curfew in the town between the hours of 10 pm and 6 am.

Oba Obatuga noted that the perpetrators carried out their evils act within that period with the use of motorcycles.

He advised residents to call their wards who might likely be involved in such unpleasant acts to order.

Speaking on the killings, the council Chairman, Igbekele Akinrinwa, said the community leaders, traditional leaders have held a series of meetings in respect of the worrisome development in the council by the youths

The State police command spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami who lamented the rate of secret cults’ activities in the state, especially in the Okitipupa council area, said the situation has taken a worrisome dimension.

She described the cases of reported cult-related clashes in the Okitipupa area of the state as alarming

She attributed the recent upsurge in secret cultism among young boys below 25 years of age to a lack of parental responsibility.

” The police will not fold its arms and watch anyone try to truncate the existing peace being enjoyed in the land.