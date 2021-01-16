The Islamic Movement in Nigeria said the continuous detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-zakzaky and his wife Zeenah is a call to anarchy.

The Shi’ite sect premises it’s position from a law professor, saying the government has failed to obey a court order in that regard.

It added that the disobedience is at variance with democratic principles the government claims to be running.

The sect notes that it remains undeterred and will continue the push for their unconditional release.

Ibrahim Elzakzaky and his wife are now standing trial at the Kaduna state high court ranging from culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disturbance to public peace among others.