The Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has reached out to members of All Progressives Congress in Adamawa State with palliatives to 15,000 households across the 226 wards making the state.

The palliatives were delivered to representatives of the APC in the state for distribution to the beneficiaries to ease the pain APC members are going through during the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.



The Adamawa State chapter of All Progressives Congress is not unaware of the effect the lockdown imposed on the state by the state government to curb the spread of Coronavirus, has had on residents.

The party state chairman, after a meeting with party members across the 21 local governments in the state, distributed palliatives to about 15,000 homes.



He pleaded for equitable distribution of the items to proposed beneficiaries.

The state Secretary, thanked the SGF for providing the palliatives and urged all party faithful to unite in order to face future challenges.

Items distributed in each local governemnt include: 250 10kg of rice, 150 cartoons of indomie noodles, face masks and cash donations.

The All Progressives Congress in Adamawa is poised to bring succor to its teeming supporters in this crucial period of Coronavisus pandemic bedevilling the nation.