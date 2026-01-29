The Ogun State Police Command has busted an organised child trafficking and illegal surrogacy syndicate operating under the guise of an orphanage facility. This was achieved by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department following the transfer of the case from Idanyin Div...

The Ogun State Police Command has busted an organised child trafficking and illegal surrogacy syndicate operating under the guise of an orphanage facility.

This was achieved by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department following the transfer of the case from Idanyin Divisional Headquarters.

According to the commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Lanre Ogunlowe, seven children were rescued, and five principal suspects were arrested in the course of the operation.

The case began on 28th November, 2025, when one Amara reported the abduction of her six-year-old son, Samuel Honesty, at Idanyin Divisional Headquarters.

Preliminary investigations led to the arrest and prosecution of Chioma Honest and Praise Honesty for suspected foul play. Following the report, the case was transferred to the SCID for in-depth investigation. On 21st January, 2026, the abducted child was dropped at Gowon Police Station, Lagos State, where he stated that he had been taken to Joyful Kids Orphanage, Badagry, and identified Madam Joy as the operator of the facility.

Acting on this intelligence, operatives conducted a coordinated operation at the orphanage.

The principal suspect, Joy Chiedozie (36 years), also known as Madam Joy, was arrested at the orphanage. She confessed to purchasing the abducted child for ₦1.5 million, paying ₦900,000 in cash and ₦600,000 via bank transfer to a woman known as Kelly, and subsequently selling the child to one Mr Emmanuel, who is currently at large.