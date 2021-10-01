Seun Kuti urges Nigerians to get involved in Voters Registration

Son of Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Seun Kuti, has called on Nigerians to get involved in the ongoing voters registration exercise as it is an avenue to get the desired change.

Seun Kuti gave this admonition as the nation celebrates it’s 61st independence day anniversary.

According to a statement, the afrobeat musician called on all eligible Nigerians to get their voters card as, according to the statement “the 2023 election has given us an ample opportunity as a people to collectively unite using the Movement of the People, M.O.P, as a platform to bring the desired change.

He noted that “The celebration of today’s anniversary calls for a sober reflection and the need to reorganize ourselves to get involved in the Democratic process with the view to set the Nation on the road to recovery.”

Seun assured Nigerians that the M.O.P. has all it takes to take Nigeria to an enviable height as we have all it takes to be a prosperous Nation.