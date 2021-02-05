Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Yarra Valley Classic open with a right shoulder injury.

Williams was due to play world number one Ashleigh Barty, in the semi final of the tournament which is used as a warm up event for the Australian Open.

The American Tennis Star will be seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown at the tournament where she won her last title in 2017..

The first Slam of the year begins on Monday despite a late isolation imposed on staff and players following a positive test by an hotel staff.