The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari over the failure to publish details of the N800billion recovered loot.

In a statement, the deputy director of the group, Kolawole Oluwadare, asks the federal government to disclose the information and release the documents.

This includes a comprehensive list of names of people from whom the looted funds were recovered, the details of how the money was spent, and the specific dates of the recovery.