The Nigerian Senate Joint Committees on Petroleum Upstream, Petroleum Downstream and Gas, has laid its report for the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before the Senate ahead of its consideration and passage.

The report was laid by the Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Bassey Akpan and would be considered by the Senate on Thursday.

The PIB seeks to establish a framework for the creation of commercially-oriented and profit-driven petroleum entities that ensure value addition and internationalisation of the petroleum industry, promote transparency in the administration of the petroleum resources of Nigeria; and create a conducive business environment for petroleum industry operations.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan lauded the joint committees efforts for keeping to time and assures that it will be considered and passes before the end of 2021.