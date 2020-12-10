The Senate has approved the restoration of Abraka State Constituency in Ethiope East Local Government Area from the present Ethiope East State Constituency.

This is in line with the orders of the Federal High Court.

The approval was reached in resolutions reached by the Upper Chamber following consideration of a motion sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central).

Omo-Agege had in his motion “recalls that prior to 1999, Abraka State Constituency in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State was a separate and distinct State Constituency with an elected member in the Delta State House of Assembly.

He recalled that as of 1992/1993, the highly populated Abraka State Constituency in Ethiope East Local Government Area was duly represented in the Delta State House of Assembly by Honourable Emmanuel Akpor Ifeta.

He said the constituency was arbitrarily and unjustifiably suppressed and collapsed into the present Ethiope East State Constituency in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State during the 1999 General Elections and it has remained so since then;

The Senate after consideration of the motion, accordingly, approved Abraka State Constituency in Ethiope East Local Government Area, consisting of INEC’s present Abraka Ward 1, Abraka Ward 2 and Abraka Ward 3.