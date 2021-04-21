The Nigerian Senate has approved N257.18billion as the 2021 Budget for the Nigerian Customs Service .

This approval follows the presentation of a report by the Senate’s Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs which considered the proposed budget for the Service.

Chairman of the committee,Senator Francis Alimekhena while presenting the report , says the budget is based on the federal government’s Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Finance Act, 2021.

He said a total expenditure of N257.18 billion was proposed for 2021.

Considering the importance of the agency in terms of economic stimulation, trade facilitation, revenue collection and security at the borders and ports, the Committee urged the Senate to give the budget a speedy passage.