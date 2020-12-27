Liverpool have been held to a draw against West Bromwich Albion when both sides clashed at Anfield in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Sadio Mane gave Liverpool the lead in the 12th minute from a brilliant Joel Matip pass.

The Reds continued to show dominance against the newly-promoted side until the half time whistle was sounded.

The second half kicked off with the same momentum leaving West Brom to defend deep in their half.

However, things changed in the 82nd minute when Semi Ajayi converted an assist from Matheus Pereira to end the game level.

Despite the draw, Liverpool remain at the top of the Premier League table with 32 points, three points ahead of second-placed Everton.