The Lagos state ministry of Health has released the list of public laboratories for Coronavirus test in the state.
The ministry advised anyone having COVID-like symptoms such as fever, difficulty in breathing, or cough to approach any of the centres, adding that the test will be conducted for free.
If you have #COVID-like symptoms such as fever, difficulty in breathing, or cough, you can be tested for free at @LagosBiobank, @LASUTHikeja @NCDCgov Central Public Laboratory in Yaba, @nimrnigeria & @LUTHofficial‘s CHAVZY. This is part of the #COVID19 Public Health Strategy. https://t.co/mBLZ43YPRG pic.twitter.com/8kcN73gLuC
