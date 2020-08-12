The Borno State Governor has identified some locations on the shores of the Lake Chad as headquarters of Boko Haram and other insurgent groups.

In a visit to the Air Force headquarters, Babagana Zulum called on the chief of the air staff to scale up bombing of the location. It is his first formal visit to the Nigerian Air Force headquarters Abuja and Governor of Borno state is resolute on his demands.

In his response, the Air Chief is emphatic new equipment are coming in for the air force and it’s operations will be taken a notch higher.