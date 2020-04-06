Nine months after she was brutally murdered , the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Ondo state hasarrested four suspects in connection to the killing of Funke Olakunri, the daughter of the Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, he stated that the suspects have made useful confessions to the police.

“Three out of the four suspects arrested so far are from the northern part of the country. They are said to have made useful confessions to the police.

“We commend the dedicated officers who made the arrest just as we wait for a thorough investigation to follow.

“We have resolved to encourage the police to do their job properly..

“We appreciate all Nigerians who have encouraged our 94-year-old Leader in this troubling season.

“It is our prayer that criminals will not go unpunished again in our country” he stated.