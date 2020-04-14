Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced new palliatives to cushion the impact of the lockdown extension in the state.

The governor made the announcement during a media briefing on Tuesday.

According to him, the palliatives include a daily Community Food Kitchen, particularly for Youths and Direct Cash transfer to new sets of vulnerable through Intensified Social Register.

Others are: Immediate Release of Vehicles Impounded for Minor Offences; Immediate Three- Month Moratorium for MSMEs indebted to LSETF & other LASG loans; Palliative Relief Items to Religious Bodies, Tertiary Institutions, Riverine Areas, Informal Traders, Market Women, Political Parties etc for onward sharing to Citizens.