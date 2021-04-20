Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, signed the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Bill 2021 into law.

The govern or said the law will promote accountability and transparency in governance process.

The bill, sponsored by the executive arm, is expected to be followed up with the establishment of an anti-corruption agency by the state government.

The agency will be primarily tasked with investigation and prosecution of state government officials and registered contractors indicted for economic crime and financial misappropriation.

The governor also assented to the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Bill of 2021 initiated by the Executive Arm to co-ordinate activities of lotteries agencies operating within the state

Sanwo-Olu, after signing the two bills into law, said the action was a testimony to the state government’s effort towards entrenching accountability in governance and checking malfeasance among officers entrusted with public resources.

He said the state anti-corruption agency would be independent and also complement efforts of similar agencies at the federal level.

The Lotteries and Gaming Authority Bill of 2021, the governor said, would simplify and incorporate technological innovations in the gaming sector.

The law sought to harmonise five gaming and lottery formats, such as casino, jackpot, pool, lotto and sports betting, thereby regulating the sector and checking fraudulent activities of unregistered game centres within the state.