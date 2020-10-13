The Police have released all arrested during the #ENDSARS protests following the directives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The individuals released are Nkemakolam Okpara Felicia, female. (27years); Nduka Treasure Chiamaka, female (21 years); Adefila Olanrewaju, male; Adeola Adebayo, male; Ayodeji Ayeni, male; and Adebola Ojabodu.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has reiterated the need for youths to reciprocate the Lagos State Government’s gesture by shunning further protests and allowing the government to take steps to resolve the situation that sparked the protests.