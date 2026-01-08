The Lagos State Government has dismissed reports circulating on some online platforms and blogs suggesting a rift between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, describing the claims as false and misleading. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Governor...

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile said the reports do not reflect the true relationship between the two leaders, stressing that Governor Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun State counterpart enjoy a cordial and brotherly relationship.

According to the statement, the two governors maintain regular contact and meet frequently to discuss matters of mutual interest aimed at promoting development in both states.

It noted that the strong relationship is partly due to the close ties between Lagos and Ogun states, which share common boundaries and are linked by socio-cultural connections.

The statement further emphasized that both governors are united by a shared vision of improving the welfare and quality of life of their respective citizens.

The Lagos State Government also cautioned individuals and platforms spreading such reports to desist from promoting false narratives capable of creating unnecessary tension between the two leaders.

It urged the public to disregard the claims, describing them as attempts to sow seeds of discord where none exists.